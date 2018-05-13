Aventus (AVT) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Aventus has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $9.12 million and $89,988.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00017727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gatecoin, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00770275 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00154060 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00091036 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

