Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 683.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $72.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elbert O. Hand sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $98,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,838 shares of company stock worth $1,778,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

