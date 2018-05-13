Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 955,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 390,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 741,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ares Capital has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 65.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.35%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael J. Arougheti purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,746. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $447,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

