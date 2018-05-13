Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics opened at $4.99 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marvin L. White sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 215.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

