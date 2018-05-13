Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director Matthew S. Crawford bought 4,038 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 28,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery traded up $0.36, reaching $6.25, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 62,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,133. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.61%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

