Analyzing KEMET (KEM) & Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

KEMET (NYSE: KEM) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of KEMET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of KEMET shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KEMET and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vishay Precision Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

KEMET currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential downside of 10.97%. Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than KEMET.

Profitability

This table compares KEMET and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET 28.33% 22.51% 7.54% Vishay Precision Group 6.48% 9.44% 6.01%

Risk and Volatility

KEMET has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KEMET and Vishay Precision Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET $757.79 million 1.54 $47.98 million $0.35 58.97 Vishay Precision Group $254.35 million 1.86 $14.34 million $1.14 31.18

KEMET has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group. Vishay Precision Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KEMET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KEMET beats Vishay Precision Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and electrolytic capacitors; and electro magnetically compatible materials and components, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors. The company offers its products to various industries, including automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace/marine, medical, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and independent distributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

