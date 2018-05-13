Analyzing Capital Senior Living (CSU) & Kindred Healthcare (KND)

Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) and Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Senior Living and Kindred Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kindred Healthcare 1 4 0 0 1.80

Capital Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Kindred Healthcare has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Capital Senior Living’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Senior Living is more favorable than Kindred Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Senior Living has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kindred Healthcare has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Kindred Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -6.33% -13.74% -0.97% Kindred Healthcare -11.56% 11.38% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Kindred Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Kindred Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $467.00 million 0.73 -$44.16 million ($0.29) -37.79 Kindred Healthcare $6.03 billion 0.13 -$698.35 million $0.34 26.18

Capital Senior Living has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kindred Healthcare. Capital Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kindred Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Senior Living beats Kindred Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes. The company's assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services comprising meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services consisting of extra transportation, personal maintenance, extra laundry, and special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, it offers home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 129 senior housing communities in 23 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents, including 83 senior housing communities and 46 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems. It also offers home health, hospice, and community care services for patients in various settings comprising their homes, nursing centers, and other residential settings, as well as physician services for patients in home-based settings. In addition, the company operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs) and acute rehabilitation units (ARUs); and provides rehabilitation services, including physical and occupational therapies and speech pathology services to residents and patients of nursing centers, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, and assisted living facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 19 IRFs, 99 ARUs, 104 LTAC hospitals, 4 sub-acute units, and 123 outpatient clinics; provided rehabilitative services from 1,616 sites of service in 42 states; and offered Kindred at Home division home health, hospice, and community care services from 608 sites of service in 40 states. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

