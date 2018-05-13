Analysts Set Kellogg’s (K) Price Target at $70.50

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg’s from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Kellogg’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Kellogg’s in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Kellogg’s news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $14,241,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $297,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,763 shares of company stock worth $43,346,377. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 3,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg’s traded up $0.35, reaching $61.39, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,198,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. Kellogg’s has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Kellogg’s had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg’s will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

Kellogg's Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

