Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report sales of $32.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.14 million and the lowest is $31.95 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $29.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $131.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $133.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $136.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 332,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties traded down $0.42, reaching $20.67, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,043. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

