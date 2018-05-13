Analysts Expect RealPage (RP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. RealPage reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). RealPage had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.46 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other RealPage news, EVP Andrew Blount sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,882,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,530,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $211,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,308,930 shares of company stock worth $125,034,032. 24.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in RealPage by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage traded down $0.15, hitting $60.70, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 664,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,259. RealPage has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.61 and a beta of 1.09.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

