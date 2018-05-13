Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin (LMT) Will Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will post $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $3.96. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $3.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $388.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $324.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.01 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

