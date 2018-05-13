Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology (MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $7.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.48 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $29.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.73 billion to $29.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $27.51 billion to $31.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen set a $53.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.66 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,809 shares of company stock worth $2,925,239 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $61,747,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 1,352,435 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after buying an additional 835,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $51.82 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

