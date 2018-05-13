Analysts Anticipate Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) will announce $389.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.00 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology posted sales of $393.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $219.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 71.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology traded down $0.05, hitting $6.80, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,899. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $857.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.