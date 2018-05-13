Analysts Anticipate AveXis (AVXS) Will Post Earnings of -$2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AveXis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.30). AveXis posted earnings per share of ($2.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AveXis will report full year earnings of ($8.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.03) to ($5.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AveXis.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by ($2.88).

AVXS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AveXis in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AveXis in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS set a $143.00 price target on AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AveXis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

AveXis traded up $0.09, hitting $217.65, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 538,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,527. AveXis has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $217.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,248,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AveXis by 59.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AveXis by 688.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AveXis in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AveXis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AveXis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

