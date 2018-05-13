AmsterdamCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,810.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $141,810.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

