Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Stake Lifted by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.10% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 83,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $35,165.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,953 shares of company stock worth $896,333. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh opened at $10.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.