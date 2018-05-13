AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 4th

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, June 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE:ABC opened at $86.88 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,091,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,868. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

