American Water (AWK) Shares Sold by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water (NYSE:AWK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Water were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Water by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in American Water by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in American Water by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. American Water has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. American Water had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that American Water will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from American Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. American Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of American Water in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $84.00 price objective on shares of American Water and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.52.

American Water Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

