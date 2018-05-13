American Electric Power (AEP) Position Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,132 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Banced Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $50,203.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $514,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.