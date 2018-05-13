Alphatec (ATEC) Given a $4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been given a $4.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC opened at $3.43 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.