Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$446,915.00. Also, insider Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.49, for a total value of C$267,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,509.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$57.14 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$731.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$705.50 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

