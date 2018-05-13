Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.3805746801017 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network traded down $0.10, reaching $2.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 318,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.30. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $10.80.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. research analysts predict that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

