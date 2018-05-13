Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) & Flotek Industries (FTK) Financial Survey

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions 78.09% 43.88% 36.34% Flotek Industries -8.64% -0.21% -0.17%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Emissions Solutions and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flotek Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.96%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Flotek Industries does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.54 $27.87 million $1.56 7.29 Flotek Industries $317.10 million 0.64 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -50.71

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Flotek Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

