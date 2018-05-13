Advanced Disposal (ADSW) and Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advanced Disposal (NYSE: ADSW) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Advanced Disposal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Disposal and Veolia Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Disposal 0 1 5 0 2.83 Veolia Environnement 0 2 3 1 2.83

Advanced Disposal presently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Advanced Disposal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advanced Disposal is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Disposal and Veolia Environnement’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Disposal $1.51 billion 1.35 $38.30 million $0.47 49.02 Veolia Environnement $28.38 billion 0.49 $453.92 million $1.22 20.17

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Disposal. Veolia Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Disposal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Disposal has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Disposal and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Disposal 3.11% 5.40% 1.34% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Disposal beats Veolia Environnement on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Disposal Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement S.A. provides a range of environmental services worldwide. It operates through Water, Waste, and Energy businesses. The Water business integrates drinking water and wastewater activities, such as water distribution and collection, water and wastewater treatment and supply, industrial process water, wastewater sludge management, and recycling and reuse solutions, as well as construction of water treatment plant. It also manufactures water treatment equipment and technologies. The Waste business collects, sorts, processes, disposes, and recycles household, commercial, and industrial wastes. The Energy business produces renewable energy comprising heat and electricity produced from waste and biomass; heat from data centers, wastewater calories, and industrial companies; and develops a range of energy management activities, including heating and cooling networks, thermal and multi-technical services, industrial utilities, installation and maintenance of production equipment, and integration services for the management of buildings. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

