Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,248 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $658,148.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,058,355.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.35, for a total value of $3,589,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,877 shares of company stock worth $9,755,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Vetr cut Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $241.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $130.82 and a twelve month high of $241.93.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

