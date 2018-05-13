Actuant (ATU) & Eaton (ETN) Head-To-Head Survey

Actuant (NYSE: ATU) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Actuant has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Actuant pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Eaton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actuant and Eaton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant $1.10 billion 1.30 -$66.21 million $0.83 28.67 Eaton $20.40 billion 1.64 $2.99 billion $4.65 16.45

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Actuant. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actuant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Actuant and Eaton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant 1 6 3 0 2.20 Eaton 1 8 9 0 2.44

Actuant currently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Eaton has a consensus target price of $86.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than Actuant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Actuant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Actuant and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant -7.86% 9.21% 3.36% Eaton 14.59% 12.77% 6.59%

Summary

Eaton beats Actuant on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, production automation solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. It also provides pipeline pre-commissioning, engineering, chemical cleaning, and leak testing services. This segment distributes its products and services principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

