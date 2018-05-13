Accenture (ACN) Stake Lowered by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

ACN opened at $157.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $500,081.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,761.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $5,558,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,405 shares in the company, valued at $53,896,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,828 shares of company stock worth $8,456,310 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

