AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $544,418,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after buying an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,870,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,637,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,908.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.06 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.