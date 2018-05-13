Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Reduced by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 51,069 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

ABT stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $3,362,063.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 40,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,252,923.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,042. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

