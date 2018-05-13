45,000 Shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International opened at $31.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $434,623.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $1,264,809.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,549.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,000 shares of company stock worth $49,000 and have sold 146,486 shares worth $5,226,246. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

