$423.77 Million in Sales Expected for Qep Resources (QEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qep Resources (NYSE:QEP) will post $423.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qep Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.00 million. Qep Resources posted sales of $383.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qep Resources will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qep Resources.

Qep Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Qep Resources had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Qep Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QEP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Qep Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Qep Resources in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Qep Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Qep Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qep Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Qep Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qep Resources by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qep Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Qep Resources by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qep Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,702,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,574. Qep Resources has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Qep Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qep Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

