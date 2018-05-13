$420.60 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes (LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $420.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.20 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $324.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of LGI Homes traded down $1.21, hitting $62.18, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 532,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.13. LGI Homes has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $81.88.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $1,082,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $78,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,265.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,012. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,247,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 868,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,284,000 after acquiring an additional 434,609 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,419.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 220,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 205,609 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,066,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.