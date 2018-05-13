$416.20 Million in Sales Expected for P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report $416.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.48 million. P H Glatfelter reported sales of $388.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $412.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.36 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

GLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 688,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

