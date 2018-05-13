$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 74,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $3,884,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $13,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,920,951 shares of company stock valued at $107,258,666. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 118.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6,692.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 6,452,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984,538. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

