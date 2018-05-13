19,324 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $32.34.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

