$16.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel (INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $16.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.30 billion and the highest is $16.42 billion. Intel reported sales of $14.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $67.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.07 billion to $67.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $61.71 billion to $71.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 15,405,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,490,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $436,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

