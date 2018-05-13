0x Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, 0x has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00020573 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, OTCBTC, OKEx and Gatecoin. 0x has a market capitalization of $948.51 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004319 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00781497 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00149784 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00095351 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,699,679 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Hotbit, Livecoin, Cobinhood, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, BigONE, Liqui, Lykke Exchange, Poloniex, OKEx, Zebpay, Bittrex, Gatecoin, C2CX, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, CoinTiger, Abucoins, Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Paradex, Koinex, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

