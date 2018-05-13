$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings, Inc. (GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Generac reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.84 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,748,482.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $72,779,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,929,000 after buying an additional 290,175 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,001,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after buying an additional 230,165 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $11,118,000.

Shares of Generac traded up $0.59, hitting $49.25, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 431,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Generac has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

