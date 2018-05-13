$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil (MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 436.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of Murphy Oil traded down $0.17, hitting $30.01, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,207,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -230.85 and a beta of 2.30. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $35.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

