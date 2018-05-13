-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1-800-Flowers (FLWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). 1-800-Flowers posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1-800-Flowers.

1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). 1-800-Flowers had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. 1-800-Flowers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cann reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Noble Financial lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $803.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. 1-800-Flowers has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.32.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $190,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Cannavino sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,650 over the last three months. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers by 1,064.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers in the first quarter worth $229,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

