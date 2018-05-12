Zennies Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44.00 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Zennies has a market capitalization of $848,940.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zennies has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000727 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000699 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.