Zacks: Luna Innovations (LUNA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luna Innovations an industry rank of 148 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LUNA stock remained flat at $$2.96 during trading hours on Friday. 136,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,615. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 44,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $150,961.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,139,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 246,215 shares of company stock worth $840,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. 19.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

