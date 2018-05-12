Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newell Brands (NWL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Newell has outperformed the industry in the past month, owing to the smooth execution of the company’s Transformation Plan. Recently, it accelerated the pace of the plan which is expected to create value and transform the company into a simpler, stronger and faster one to leverage its abilities with respect to innovation, design and e-commerce. Notably, its first-quarter 2018 earnings reflect second straight beat. Bottom-line results gained from cost savings, favorable pricing, contributions from acquisitions and a lower tax rate, offset by the lost earnings from divested operations, fall in core sales and commodity cost inflation. However, sales lagged estimates and declined year over year, while core sales fell due to decline in most of the company’s segments. Newell has also been witnessing weak gross and operating margins for the last few quarters now. Nevertheless, management reiterated its forecasts for 2018.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vetr raised Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Newell Brands traded down $0.36, hitting $27.06, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,297.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 201,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

