Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunrun (RUN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs increased their price target on Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.98.

Sunrun traded down $0.81, hitting $10.69, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 5,553,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,313. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.62 million. research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $310,437.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,752,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

