Zacks Investment Research Lowers Geopark (GPRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Geopark in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Geopark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Geopark in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Geopark in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of Geopark traded down $0.16, hitting $14.03, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 160,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,731. The company has a market cap of $869.15 million, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Geopark has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Geopark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. sell-side analysts predict that Geopark will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Geopark by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Geopark by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geopark by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Geopark in the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Geopark by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

