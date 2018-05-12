Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gray Television (GTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 825,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,559. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 8,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,282.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 40.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.