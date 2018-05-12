Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (EGOV) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. NIC posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NIC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 878,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

NIC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

