Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $712.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $712.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $727.00 million. Kemper reported sales of $684.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $697.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.15 million. Kemper had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $74.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,223.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.