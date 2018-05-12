Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). EXACT Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.56 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 4,420 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $187,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 39,884 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,748 shares of company stock worth $6,082,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 1,205,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.86. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

