Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). EXACT Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.56 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 4,420 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $187,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 39,884 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,748 shares of company stock worth $6,082,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 1,205,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.86. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply