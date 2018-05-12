Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to report sales of $139.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $125.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full year sales of $662.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.60 million to $685.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $707.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $696.60 million to $719.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $163,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities traded down $0.30, hitting $76.45, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,184. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.20. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

